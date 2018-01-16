How the DACA debate affects Minnesotans

Over 1,000 individuals participated in the march to fight President Donald Trump's decision to redact DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) on Tuesday afternoon, September 5, 2017.

This fall, President Trump said that he would overrule the executive action that the Obama administration used to put the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in place — but gave Congress a window of six months to pass legislation to keep the program afloat.

The fate of the program has loomed large over many states, including Minnesota.

MPR News host Tom Weber spoke with a local immigration lawyer, Kara Lynum, about how the uncertainty is affecting Minnesotans.

