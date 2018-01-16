Study: Leasing private Appleton prison would be costly

It would cost taxpayers nearly twice as much to lease a private prison in western Minnesota than to house inmates in county jails, a new report concludes.

City officials in Appleton want the state to take over the 1,600 bed prison that's been closed since 2010. The facility is owned by Tennessee-based CoreCivic, which used to be known as the Corrections Corporation of America.

Minnesota's 10 male correctional facilities are full, so the state leases extra space in county jails at about $55 a day per inmate.

The report by Klein McCarthy Architects says leasing the Appleton facility would cost almost $100 dollars a day per inmate.

It would cost the state nearly $200 million to buy and fix the prison, spreading the repair bill over 15 years, according to the report.

Staffing would also cost more at Appleton, about $82 a day per inmate, compared to $66 at the comparably sized Stillwater prison.