Witness: Rochester victim dared gunman to shoot him

A passenger who was with a driver fatally shot in a roadside confrontation in Rochester says the victim dared the armed motorist to shoot him after the two were involved in a collision.

Noah Dukart tells KTTC-TV his friend, 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim, got out of the vehicle and confronted the other driver after their vehicles collided Sunday morning. Dukart says Rahim "got in his face" and the man pulled out a gun. Dukart says Rahim said "I dare you" and the man shot him in the chest. Another passenger in Rahim's vehicle, Riley Bongiorno says he tried to put pressure on the gunshot wound. But, Rahim was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the man who shot him told investigators he was acting in self-defense. He's jailed on a possible charge of second-degree murder.