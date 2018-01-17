MNsure racks up record enrollment even as market shrinks

Daniel Schriemer helps a woman sign up for subsidized health insurance. Brian Bakst | MPR News 2017

MNsure said the latest annual open enrollment period ended with a record breaking number of Minnesotans signing up for health plans through the exchange.

MNsure reports 116,358 commercial health plan sign-ups for 2018, up a little more than 1 percent from the previous year's record of 114,810.

Six of every ten enrollees qualified for tax subsidies that average almost $7,000 a year.

Although MNsure enrollment is up, the size of Minnesota's individual-market health insurance pool is down sharply over the past few years, fueling concerns about its future stability.

According to the Minnesota Health Department, enrollment in the non-group market fell almost 50 percent from a peak of about 309,000 in 2015 to about 166,000 enrollees by the middle of 2017.

"If this decline represents healthier people leaving the insurance market, premiums could continue to rise," and insurance carriers might refuse to offer coverage in some areas of the state, the department said last week.

Correction (Jan. 17. 2018): An earlier version of this story included an inaccurate figure regarding how man enrollees qualified for tax subsidies.