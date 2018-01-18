Does political experience still matter?

In 2016 President Trump made history by becoming the first man to be elected President without having any military or government experience.

Earlier this month, Oprah Winfrey made history for something very different. She was the first black woman to be awarded the Cecil B. deMille Award, but that didn't stop people from dreaming up her presidential bid in 2020.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with University of Arizona assistant political science professor Samara Klar and Howard University associate political science professor Michael Fauntroy about whether public or military service still matters in politics.

