Name change approved for Mpls. lake named after slavery supporter Calhoun

Signs at Lake Calhoun were changed to include the lake's Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska in 2015.

Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis is another step closer to an official new name.

The Department of Natural Resources approved calling the lake Bde Maka Ska, which means White Banks Lake in Dakota, on Thursday. The Minneapolis Park Board and Hennepin County Board have already signed off on the move.

It still needs the OK of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names. However, the change will be official in Minnesota when the decision is published in the state register.

Supporters of the change say it's wrong to honor 19th century politician John C. Calhoun, who was an ardent defender of slavery and an architect of the Indian Removal Act.

Some Minneapolis residents opposed the change as an unnecessary rewrite of history. But DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr says he's confident that the county board carefully considered community values and citizen perspectives.

