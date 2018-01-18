Twin Cities doesn't make the cut for new Amazon HQ

The media got a tour of the Amazon Fulfillment facility in Shakopee, Minn., for the first time in August, 2017.

The race for Amazon is over, at least for the Twin Cities.

The Seattle-based online retail giant had stirred the pot for months after inviting cities and regions to bid for its second headquarters, an operation the company says will deliver as many as 50,000 jobs and $5 billion in investment for the location it selects.

The tantalizing prospect of so many high-paying jobs delivered an avalanche of proposals from around the country. That included Minnesota, although Gov. Mark Dayton said the state's response would offer no gimmicks.

Still, Minnesota seemed logical given its it relatively well-educated workforce and quality of life.

Amazon said it wanted to be in a metropolitan area of at least 1 million people, with a strong higher education system, access to a tech-savvy workforce and proximity to mass transit and a major international airport. The Twin Cities is also home to an Amazon distribution center in Shakopee.

In the end, it appears geography played a big role in cutting out Minnesota. Of the 20 cities that made the shortlist Amazon released Thursday, none are in the Upper Midwest. Denver and Chicago are the closest to Minnesota.

Cities still in the running

• Atlanta • Austin, Texas • Boston • Chicago • Columbus, Ohio • Dallas • Denver • Indianapolis, Ind. • Los Angeles • Miami • Montgomery County, Md. • Nashville, Tenn. • Newark, N.J. • New York City • Northern Virginia • Philadelphia • Pittsburgh • Raleigh, N.C. • Toronto • Washington, D.C.