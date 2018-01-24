The challenges of covering your company: MPR News and the Keillor story

If you've been listening to MPR News in the past 24 hours you've doubtless heard some of our investigative reporting into Garrison Keillor's treatment of women, and what led up to Minnesota Public Radio's decision to sever business ties with Keillor in November.

Investigative reporting is never easy, but when the players involved are your own employers, and a beloved high-profile public figure who is in large part responsible for the success of the organization you work for, the stakes are even higher.

The report showed patterns of behavior that stretched over years, during which several women who worked for Keillor said they were left feeling sexualized or mistreated.

Laura Yuen, one of the lead reporters on the MPR News team that is investigating MPR's break with Keillor, and Meg Martin, MPR News' managing editor for enterprise, joined host Marianne Combs to discuss the challenges MPR News is navigating while covering its own parent company.

