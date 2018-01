Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' topped country charts 37 years ago this month

Country singer Dolly Parton's 1981 hit "9 to 5" reached No. 1 on the country Billboard chart this month nearly 40 years ago. Parton wrote the song for her debut comedy film by the same name, which earned her an Academy Award nomination and four Grammy nominations.

It's an anthem for all officer workers out there driving into work.

Do you hear the clacking of the typewriter to the beat of the song? Parton composed that rhythm by running her acrylic fingernails back and forth against one another.