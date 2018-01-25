Is the renewable energy hurt or helped by high tariffs?

President Trump upended American's renewable energy economy this week by imposing a tariff on solar panels made overseas. Eighty percent of solar panel parts are produced abroad and duties could get as high as 30 percent under the administration plan.

As interest grows for green energy, will this move raise prices for and slow down the demand? Or will it boost domestic solar panel production? MPR News editor Mike Mulcahy spoke to University of Minnesota assistant professor Gabriel Chan about the new solar landscape.

Use the audio player above to listen to their discussion.