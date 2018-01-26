Friday Roundtable: Charter school advocates push back on segregation claims

An Associated Press analysis from December 2017 found that many charter schools across the country are racially segregated, and that the academic performance in those schools lags behind public schools. But a lot of parents, including parents of color, claim that charter schools — even if they are racially segregated — are great alternatives to public schools that have failed their children.
MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with the following guests:
• Brandie Burris-Gallagher, Policy director at EdAllies
• Dan Shulman, attorney who argued the Cruz-Guzman v. the State of Minnesota school segregation case before the state Supreme Court
• Bernadeia Johnson, former superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools, and current assistant professor of educational leadership at MSU Mankato
Use the audio player above to hear the full conversation.