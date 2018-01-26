USOC tells USA Gymnastics' board to resign within 6 days

The entire USA Gymnastics board will resign, the group says. Rachael Denhollander, center, listens as Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse over decades of his involvement with the program.
The entire USA Gymnastics board will resign, the group says. Rachael Denhollander, center, listens as Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse over decades of his involvement with the program. 