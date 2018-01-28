And the Grammy goes to St. Paul Chamber Orchestra!

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra performing in the inaugural concert at the Ordway's new Concert Hall on March 5, 2015.

The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra won a Grammy award Sunday.

The SPCO was up for the best chamber music/small ensemble performance for the group's recording of Schubert's "Death and the Maiden."

The Minnesota Orchestra was also competing in the best orchestral performance category for the orchestra's recording of Mahler's Fifth Symphony.

Minnesota native Bob Dylan's album "Triplicate," is also up for a Grammy for best traditional pop vocal album.

Tonight's ceremony marks the 60th anniversary of the Grammy awards.