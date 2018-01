Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., is delivering the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., delivered the rebuttal to President Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Democratic leaders called Kennedy a "relentless fighter for working Americans" in their announcement of his selection. At 37, Kennedy has served in Congress since 2013.

