Photos: Here's what people will be eating at the Super Bowl

When in Minnesota, eat like Minnesotans.
From wild rice bratwursts to walleye chowder, fans attending the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this Sunday will get a taste of the Bold North.
The menu features plenty of Minnesota-themed fare, like the 612 Burger (brisket chuck blend, Sriracha mayo, sharp American cheese, peppadew and gherkin pickle), Sota Dog (Vienna all-beef hot dog, tater tots, chive sour cream and paprika on a poppy seed bun) and State Fair classics like pork chop on a stick.
Visitors from New England and Philadelphia will see some of their hometown flavors in the mix, too.
The New England clam roll features kettle-chip crusted fried clams, house tartar sauce and shredded lettuce on a griddled roll. (My three-bite review: Yum.)
The South Philly roast pork sandwich features Italian roast pork, sauteed broccoli rabe and sharp provolone on a hoagie roll. (Meh)
That's not all. Two specialty cocktails have been crafted to pair with each sandwich: the Wicked Red (AFC; cranberry juice, rum and blueberry) and Midnight Green Punch (NFC; vodka, sour apple and lemon-lime soda).
That's still not all. Hallmarks from Boston's and Philadelphia's restaurant scene are also headed to the stadium — Legal Sea Foods' signature clam chowder and Chickie's & Pete's world famous crab fries, respectively.
OK, so you can't afford a ticket to the game or you just don't want to go. Are you ever going to get a chance to sample some of this stuff?
Probably not the New England and Philly grub. But maybe some of the new stuff debuting for the Super Bowl — like the walleye chowder — will make a reappearance, depending on how well they sell, said Aramark senior executive chef James Mehne.