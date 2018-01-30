What is the actual state of our union?

The U.S. economy is growing. The unemployment rate continues to hover at the lowest level since 2000.

But 67 percent of Americans are still dissatisfied with the way things are going, according to Gallup's December polling.

Will President Trump's first State of the Union address sway America's outlook?

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke with Reed Galen, chief strategist of Serve America Movement, and Lisa Garcia Bedolla, director of the Institute of Governmental Studies at University of California Berkeley, about the relevance of the address.

