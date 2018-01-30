U.S. Bank Stadium gets a makeover before the Super Bowl

NFL field director Ed Mangan said they'll be ready in time.
Preparations for the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., are in their final stages on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. While there is some work left, NFL Field Director Ed Mangan said he is confident that he and his crew will be ready for the big game on Feb. 4. 