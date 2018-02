A night out at Paisley Park with Justin Timberlake and the Revolution

Justin Timberlake is in town to rehearse for the Super Bowl halftime show, but he took a break on Thursday night to host a party at Prince's fabled Paisley Park compound.

The event was billed as a listening party for Timberlake's new album, "Man of the Woods," but the surprise headliner was the Revolution. The Current's Andrea Swensson was at the party, and filled MPR News host Cathy Wurzer in on the spectacle.

Click on the audio player above to hear their conversation.