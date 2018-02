Photos: Super Bowl draws kids, grandmas and everyone else to the party

Minnesotans are welcoming thousands of people to the state for the big game, and coming out to join the party. Despite our icy reputation, we're showing we're anything but cold.

Our photographers went out to check out who's joining in the fun.

• Full coverage: Super Bowl LII

• More: A local's guide to what's new for the Super Bowl

• Traffic: Find your route, avoid the closures

• From the Current: Super Bowl concerts