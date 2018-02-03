Haven't made plans for Sunday? Here's a short list

Looking for something to do near Minneapolis to experience the Super Bowl hoopla?
Here's a handful of events happening today:
Super Bowl ExperienceInteractive theme park at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Adults $35
Children (12 and Under) $25
For more information.
2018 Art Shanties ProjectInteractive public art happening.
Lake Harriet, 43rd St. W. and E. Lake Harriet Parkway
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
For more information.
Power and Beauty in China's Last DynastyA world where art and theater collide in an exhibit.
Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis
Limited capacity with timed tickets.
Cost: $20
For more information.
MIA Ice MazeMinneapolis Institute of Art, front lawn
2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis
10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Free
612-870-3131 For more information.
Verizon Up StageEighth Street and Nicollet Mall
Free
12:00 p.m.: DJ Dudley D, Katie Andres & Jon Berry
1:00 p.m.: 13 Crowns
For more information.
A word or two of caution as you venture out:
•It will be crazy congested.
•If you don't have a ticket to the game you can't ride the light rail.
•It promises to be a bone chiller.
But there's no telling when NFL will come back to town to throw its annual party.