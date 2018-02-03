Haven't made plans for Sunday? Here's a short list

Becky and Chuck Human of Ham Lake, Minn., hammed it up inside of a plexiglass football on the Nicollet Mall."It's a once in a lifetime experience," said Becky. "Just here to be part of it," said Chuck. Festivities surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl are in full swing on the Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

Looking for something to do near Minneapolis to experience the Super Bowl hoopla?

Here's a handful of events happening today:

Super Bowl Experience

2018 Art Shanties Project

Power and Beauty in China's Last Dynasty

Interactive theme park at the Minneapolis Convention Center.10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.Adults $35Children (12 and Under) $25For more information. Interactive public art happening.Lake Harriet, 43rd St. W. and E. Lake Harriet Parkway10 a.m.-4 p.m.FreeFor more information. A world where art and theater collide in an exhibit.Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., MinneapolisLimited capacity with timed tickets.Cost: $20For more information.

MIA Ice Maze

Minneapolis Institute of Art, front lawn2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis10 a.m.- 5 p.m.Free612-870-3131 For more information.

Verizon Up Stage

Eighth Street and Nicollet MallFree12:00 p.m.: DJ Dudley D, Katie Andres & Jon Berry1:00 p.m.: 13 CrownsFor more information.

A word or two of caution as you venture out:

•It will be crazy congested.

•If you don't have a ticket to the game you can't ride the light rail.

•It promises to be a bone chiller.

But there's no telling when NFL will come back to town to throw its annual party.