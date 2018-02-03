Haven't made plans for Sunday? Here's a short list

Becky and Chuck Human of Ham Lake, Minn., hammed it up inside of a plexiglass football on the Nicollet Mall."It's a once in a lifetime experience," said Becky. "Just here to be part of it," said Chuck. Festivities surrounding the upcoming Super Bowl are in full swing on the Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis. 