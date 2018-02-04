Super Bowl 2018: Headed out of Minneapolis? Read this first

Super Bowl traffic on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis before game day. Expect similar woes during Super Bowl clean up this week.

Transportation officials are telling people headed out of town after the game one thing: Leave early.

Like early, early.

And they aren't joking.

Planes

Monday is expected to be the busiest travel day on record at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Tuesday, officials predict, will the second busiest.

The airport is advising travelers to remember the 5-4-3-2-1 mantra.

5 hours before departure: Check out of your hotel or airbnb rental.

4 hours before departure: Turn in your rental car.

3 hours before departure: Check your bags at ticket counter.

2 hours before departure Get in line at TSA security.

1 hour before departure: Be at your gate.



Trains

The Blue and Green Line light rail trains will run every 10 minutes through 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

They will resume regular service at 3 a.m. Monday.

Expect trains to be packed headed to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Monday and Tuesday.

Automobiles

If you are headed into downtown Minneapolis, expect the same street shutdowns and delays as before the game while workers begin the tear down and clean up.

For current road conditions, use Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 web site or download the app.

And, buses

Detours on routes in downtown Minneapolis and around the Mall of America in place for the Super Bowl remain in place on Monday.

Check your route before you head out.

While activities on Nicollet Mall have concluded, tear down will continue on Monday and Nicollet Ave. will remain closed to transit.

Also check your route to see if there are any accidents or issues here.

For locals, Monday may be a good day to work from home.