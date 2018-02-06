A look ahead in the immigration policy debate

Congress votes this week on another bill to fund the federal government, just weeks after the last bill faltered over debate about immigration policy.

This time, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say another shutdown over immigration isn't likely. But no deal has been reached yet on protections for young undocumented immigrants — a focus of last month's shutdown.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with immigration lawyer John Keller about the latest in the immigration policy debate. Keller is the executive director of the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota.

