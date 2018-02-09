2 vets celebrate love: 'If you came to see the bride, you're out of luck'

John Banvard, 100, and Jerry Nadeau, 72, tied the knot five years ago, in a wedding at their veterans home in Chula Vista, Calif.
John Banvard, 100, and Jerry Nadeau, 72, tied the knot five years ago, in a wedding at their veterans home in Chula Vista, Calif. 