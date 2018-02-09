Ex-Gopher, NBA player Tucker quits as Minneapolis AD

Former University of Minnesota and NBA player Trent Tucker has resigned as director of athletics for Minneapolis public schools.

A district spokesman says Tucker resigned Thursday, effective immediately. He had been the district's director of athletics since 2013.

In a statement, the school district says it appreciated Tucker's contributions, which included increased graduation rates for student athletes, increased community partnerships, grants and donations, and the remodeling of high school fitness centers.

Tucker played for the New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls during his 11-season NBA career that included a championship season with the Bulls in 1992-93. At Minnesota, he helped lead the Gophers to a Big Ten title in 1982.