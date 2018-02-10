Snoga: Yoga pants not required, but snow pants are

At the first annual Snoga event in Minneaopolis, attendees strike a yoga pose in the cold and snow.

Feel like getting your yoga mat a little frosty? Try snoga!

In Minneapolis this weekend, dozens of yoga enthusiasts will ditch the warmth of their usual yoga settings and brave the elements among the art shanties on Lake Harriet.

Sunday's snoga session, which begins at 2 p.m., marks the return of the free event, which took a pause last year because of location issues. It's now back for a fourth year to coincide with the Art Shanties project.

Oragnizer Lucia Yess of Yess Yoga says the 30-minute session is a good way to shake off cabin fever and connect with the earth, even if the conditions are a little more challenging.

"It challenges the balances, especially this time when we're gonna be doing it on the ice on Lake Harriet," Yess said.

In the past, the snoga event was geared as a fundraiser for the American Heart Association to promote healthy heart activities. Even though they have a new promotional theme with a new partner, Yess still urges people to give to the AHA and to practice a healthy lifestyle.

For those not able to make it to Lake Harriet, Yess encourages them to try snoga in their backyards or other outdoor locations.

She has these tips for first-timers:

- Bundle up with the ususual outdoor gear, including long johns, snow pants, hats and gloves.

- Find a patch of snow or a place that feels relatively soft or stable as you get started

- A yoga mat always helps, but like most other yoga sessions, no other props are needed.