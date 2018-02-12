Dates for 'Hamilton' finally announced for Minneapolis

Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Ramos attend Lin-Manuel Miranda's final performance of "Hamilton" on Broadway at Richard Rodgers Theatre on July 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Finally, you won't have to travel to Chicago or New York to see the hip hop musical "Hamilton" about Alexander Hamilton that has taken Broadway by storm.

The fiery musical written by Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda will launch the Hennepin Theatre Trust's 2018-19 season with a six-week run beginning on Aug. 29 at the Orpheum Theatre.

The season also includes the Tony Award- and Emmy Award-winning "Dear Evan Hansen,'' the musical about a high school senior with anxiety disorder who finally gets a chance to fit in.

Tickets for "Hamilton" have been tough to get elsewhere. In November, tickets sold out in less than seven hours in Des Moines, according to the Des Moines Register.

And the same is sure to be true here.

The best way to secure a ticket for one of the shows in Minneapolis, which runs through Oct. 7, will be as a season ticket subscriber.

Current season ticket holders can subscribe now. New subscriptions will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Hennepin Theatre Trust's website. There is a four subscription package limit for new subscribers. Purchases are first-come, first-served.

Pricing for an eight-show season runs from over $1,019 for the best seats at peak times to $359.

Other shows in the season include "A Bronx Tale," "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," "On Your Feet," "Hello Dolly," "The Play Goes the Wrong Way," and "Fiddler on the Roof."

There are four additional optional shows.

To view the entire season, show dates and times, visit Hennepin Theatre Trust's website.