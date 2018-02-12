Strike averted after St. Paul school district, teachers reach tentative agreement

Members of the St. Paul Federation of Teachers protest outside Wells Fargo's downtown St. Paul office on Dec. 7, 2017.

Updated: 7:04 a.m. | Posted: 6:01 a.m.

St. Paul Public Schools and teachers union leaders have reached a tentative contract agreement, averting a Tuesday strike. The agreement covers labor contracts through 2019.

The agreement came after a 13-hour mediation session Sunday. All strike planning activities have been canceled.

"We are proud to have settled a fair contract that will improve our public schools for all of our students. We look forward to continuing the fight for fully-funded, racially equitable schools in the weeks and months ahead," said Nick Faber, president of the union, in a statement.

The St. Paul Federation of Teachers and the school district began contract talks in September. The union authorized a strike at the beginning of February, and set the Tuesday strike date last week.

The teachers union represents 3,800 employees and includes three bargaining groups: teachers, educational assistants and a group of other employees known as "school and community service professionals" that includes cultural specialists and family liaisons. Teachers are by far the largest group, with about 3,200 members.

The uncertainty over the weekend left many parents scrambling to prepare for the possibility of closed schools. Parents told MPR News about plans to take their children to work, call in relatives for child care or work from home. If a strike had extended past Wednesday, the St. Paul school district had plans to offer all-day care for elementary students and meals for all students.

Superintendent Joe Gothard said he was relieved and happy to have reached an agreement with the union.

"Both the District and the Union feel passionately that our students deserve the best education we can give them," Gothard said in a statement. "This is a strong step in that direction."

Sticking points in contract negotiations included class sizes, support staffing and funding for a "restorative practices" discipline approach. District officials countered union proposals saying the district couldn't afford them. St. Paul faces a $23 million budget deficit this year.

The union's executive board plans to review the tentative agreements Monday night. If the board approves, members will vote on the contract, followed by a vote by the St. Paul school board.