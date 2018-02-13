MPR parent company partners with New York Times' 'The Daily' podcast

One of the most popular podcasts will come to public-radio audiences beginning this spring.

The New York Times and American Public Media, MPR News' parent company, announced Tuesday they had reached a deal to distribute a version of the Times' "The Daily" weekday news podcast to stations across the country.

"We know that our curious listeners want to better understand the complex issues of the world we live in, and the addition of this trusted name to our already strong portfolio helps us bring more in-depth, robust journalism to our audiences," APM chief operating officer Dave Kansas said in a statement.

The Daily is hosted by Michael Barbaro and has more than 4.5 million listeners each month. The podcast is currently published each weekday.

Each podcast features one or two top news stories of the day, told through audio features and interviews with Times reporters.

A 30-minute version of The Daily will air on MPR News at 6:30 p.m. beginning on April 2, according to Nancy Cassutt, MPR News' executive director, with Marketplace airing at 6 p.m.