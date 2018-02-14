Still hoping for 'Hamilton' tickets today? Forget it

Hennepin Theatre Trust says the Broadway Across America website is experiencing technical difficulties. Season passes, which include tickets to "Hamilton," went on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Updated: 12:31 p.m. | Posted: 11 a.m.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust says season tickets featuring the "Hamilton" musical are no longer available.

That news came early Wednesday afternoon, after a rough morning as the Theatre Trust's website crashed in the online crush for the hugely popular show.

After technical difficulties — and great frustration from fans — the trust got the site back up and running.

UPDATE: The Broadway Across America website is back up. However, due to the popularity of the 2018-2019 season, there is still high traffic volume online and over the phone. Please be patient and keep refreshing! — HennepinTheatreTrust (@hennepintheatre) February 14, 2018

By early afternoon, however, the show was over with the organization urging people to sign up and be notified if subscriptions or single ticket offers become available.

2018-2019 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Subscriptions are no longer available. Interested in a season subscription? Sign up for our subscription email list on our website to learn if/when more become available.https://t.co/8omKgNAW49 — HennepinTheatreTrust (@hennepintheatre) February 14, 2018

Season packages for the 2018-19 season that included "Hamilton" went on sale at 10 a.m.

Hennepin Theatre Trust spokesman Dale Stark said the company had tried to prepare for a surge in ticket demand but was still overwhelmed.

"Right at 10 o'clock, there was sudden demand," he said early Wednesday. "They're doing everything to fix that overload."

Pricing for an eight-show season runs from $359 to more than $1,000 depending on dates and seating.

Almost immediately Wednesday morning, there were problems. It wasn't any better trying to buy tickets by phone or in person.

Fans were pretty upset.

this is really not a good experience. your number is busy, and the site is down. Getting a new subscription is not cheap. This is not good planning. — happyT (@drhappyMD) February 14, 2018

Omgosh fix it! Giving people panic attacks — Kaycee (@Kaycee_Michelle) February 14, 2018