Anoka sheriff: Motorist shot by passerby was unstable, waving knife

Authorities on Wednesday investigated the scene of a four-vehicle crash and shooting on Central Avenue and Medtronic Parkway.

Anoka County authorities say a man killed in a confrontation after a car crash Wednesday in Fridley was acting erratically and waving a large knife at the time.

Simon Matthew Schiffler, a 33-year-old man from Willison, N.D., died at Hennepin County Medical Center on Wednesday after being shot by a passerby, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Police say witnesses said there was a crash on Minnesota Highway 65 at Medtronic Parkway, just north of Interstate 694.

At some point, Schiffler was seen accosting multiple people at the scene, including pinning one person to another vehicle and attempting to grope and kiss a woman involved in the crash.

"Schiffler then presented a large knife and attempted to assault another driver involved in the crash," said a statement from the sheriff's office. "That driver sought refuge inside his vehicle and Schiffler began stabbing at the windows of the vehicle in an attempt to break the glass."

A passerby happened on the scene stopped to intercede, and drew Schiffler's attention and "aggressively and intentionally" engaged the man, police said. At that point, the passerby fired a gun and hit Schiffler, who was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police say there may have been many witnesses to the incident, due to the large volume of traffic on the road and the time of day. They're asking anyone with any information or who saw the incident to call the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212.

The passerby who shot Schiffler stayed at the scene and has been identified, but authorities are not releasing his name. He has not been taken into custody. Fridley police, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are all investigating.

The investigation's results will be turned over to the Anoka County Attorney's office for review for possible criminal charges.