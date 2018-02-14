Attempted stabbing, shooting after rear-end crash in Fridley

Authorities investigate the scene of a four-vehicle crash and shooting on Central Ave. and Medtronic Parkway on Feb. 14, 2018.

A multiple-vehicle crash in Fridley was followed by an attempted stabbing, then a shooting on Highway 65 Wednesday afternoon.

Fridley Police Lieutenant Jim Mork said four vehicles were involved in a rear-end crash just at 4:20 p.m. A man in one of the vehicles emerged with a knife and tried to assault one of the other drivers.

"That's when another man, not involved in the crash who was driving by pulled a handgun and shot the man with the knife multiple times," Mork said.

The man with the handgun remained on the scene and cooperated with officers when they arrived, police said.

Mork said the man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries.

Another man — who was hurt in the crash — was also hospitalized, though his injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The incident forced the closure of a portion of Highway 65, near Medtronic Parkway, during rush hour.

The Fridley Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.