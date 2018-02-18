Woman dies after being hit by wrong-way driver on Hwy. 252

A driver going the wrong way on Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park struck a car head-on Saturday night, killing a 30-year-old woman.

Jenna Bixby of Nowthen died at the scene after the Hyundai Elantra she was driving was struck head on by a Toyota Sequoia SUV driven by a 72-year-old man from Blaine.

The Minnesota State Patrol said drinking is suspected as a factor in the crash, which happened around 8 p.m. on southbound Hwy. 252 near Brookdale Drive.

The driver of the SUV has life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. He has not been charged in the crash.

In a Facebook post, Jenna Bixby's husband, Dan Bixby said she was on her way to work Saturday night. City documents show Jenna Bixby began work as a 911 dispatcher in Minneapolis 2014.