For Black History Month, stories of great African-Americans

Ruby Bridges speaks onstage at Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards. Bryan Bedder | Getty Images for Glamour Magazine

The documentary series, "Witness," from the BBC World Service highlights key stories from the Civil Rights Movement.

First up, Ruby Bridges, who at six years old faced unimaginable threats while integrating a New Orleans school.

Later, speeches from Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman elected to Congress, and stories from the members of the first ballet company created for black dancers.

"Witness" is a series from the BBC World Service that has covered other topics such as World War II and the Russian Revolution.

To hear these stories, and more, use the audio player above.