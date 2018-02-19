Ex-workers at Russian 'troll factory' trust US indictment

Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, serves food to Vladimir Putin.
Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, serves food to Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during dinner at Prigozhin's restaurant outside Moscow on Nov. 11, 2011. According to an indictment, Prigozhin and his companies provided significant funding to the Internet Research Agency, a St. Petersburg-based troll farm. 