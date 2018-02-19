Roads slick, and going to get slicker

Traffic cameras are icing up in the metro, this one I-35W northbound at University Ave. in Minneapolis.

Reports of weather-related traffic accidents have been piling up, with freezing drizzle the problem in the south and light snow in the north.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said its crews are out in force across the state today to get roads in shape.

Kevin Gutknecht, communications director at the MN-DOT, said it's not surprising that some motorists have lost control of their vehicles in the current conditions.

Crews have been out since early morning salting the roads, but Gutknecht said motorists need to be cautious.

"We have crews out. We're putting the salt on. We're working as quickly and efficiently as we can to treat the roads so the folks can drive safely," Gutkneckt said. "But the motorists also need to do their part, and that means slow down and drive according to the road conditions."

Winter weather advisories have been issued for all but the northwest corner of Minnesota. The snow and freezing rain is expected to taper off by evening, but another round is anticipated later in the night.