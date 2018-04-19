Minn. woman suspected in 2 murders arrested in Texas

Lois Riess Dodge County Sheriff's Office via AP

U.S. marshals have arrested a Minnesota fugitive after she spent weeks on the run while being sought in connection with two killings, KARE 11 reports.

The station reported Lois Reiss, 56, of Blooming Prairie, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. in South Padre Island, Texas.

Riess is wanted in the March death of her husband David Riess. She also is charged in the shooting death of Pamela Hutchinson, 59, of Bradenton, Florida.

Prosecutors were preparing second-degree murder charges in the David Riess case.

Authorities weren't aware of any connection between Lois Riess and Hutchinson — other than that the two looked alike. Police believe Riess fatally shot Hutchinson in Fort Myers Beach, Florida earlier this month to assume her identity while Riess tried to evade arrest.

Federal marshals had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Reiss' arrest.

During the hunt for Reiss, a Florida undersheriff said although Riess "may look like anyone's mother or grandmother, she's an absolute cold-blooded murderer."

U.S. marshals said Riess was "known to have a gambling addiction and often frequents casinos."