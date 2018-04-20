Politics Friday: Tim Walz on governor's race, and the tax bill

U.S. Congressman Tim Walz U.S. Congressman Tim Walz

First up: The race to be Minnesota's next governor is in full swing. Delegates to the state's political conventions will meet in early June — the Republicans in Duluth, the DFLers in Rochester — to endorse a candidate. In advance of those conventions, we're talking with the leading candidates.

Today: DFL Congressman Tim Walz.

Then: There's still no agreement at the Minnesota Capitol over how to rewrite the state's tax code. Republicans have been critical of Gov. Mark Dayton's plan, but so far haven't released a plan of their own. Republican Rep. Greg Davids joins MPR's Mike Mulcahy to talk about why, and what's to come.

And finally: MPR reporters Tim Pugmire and Brian Bakst join the program for a look at the governor's race ... and what happened at the Minnesota Capitol this week.

Use the audio player above to listen to the segment.