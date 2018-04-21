Accepting rights award, Kaepernick decries 'lawful lynching'

Colin Kaepernick 017 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel.
Eric Reid 0135 and Colin Kaepernick 017 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. 