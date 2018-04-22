Minnesota highway closed because of river flooding

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that State Highway 93 has been closed between Henderson and U.S. Highway 169 in Sibley County because of flooding along the Rush River.

State officials said Sunday that the highway will remain closed until further notice. MnDOT says additional road closures are possible in the coming days as authorities continue to track rising waters on rivers in southwest and south-central Minnesota.

The flooding is being caused by rapid melting of this month's snowfall, as temperatures climb into the 60s across much of the state.

Several flood warnings are in effect for rivers in the southern part of the state, including portions of the Minnesota, Redwood and Cottonwood rivers.