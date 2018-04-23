How successful is American-style diplomacy?

Leaders of the G7 pose during a group photo in the Ancient Theatre of Taormina in the Sicilian citadel of Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017.

Author Ronan Farrow has claimed America has a "shoot first, ask questions later" diplomacy stretching back several administrations. With high-stakes meetings like that between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jung Un fast approaching, how well is the American diplomacy machine operating? And is the State Department fulfilling its mission?

MPR News guest host Stephanie Curtis spoke to foreign policy staff writer Emily Tamkin and staff writer at The Atlantic, Uri Friedman about America's current style of diplomacy.

