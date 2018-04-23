Climate One: Dieselgate's Impact on the Auto Industry

Behind a chain link fence topped by barbed wire, row after row of Volkswagens are parked side by side in Brainerd, Minn., on June 8, 2017. The Volkswagens are part of a massive recall launched by the company to settle allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act.

A look at the future of the auto industry after Volkswagen's air emissions cheating scandal. It cost the company billions, and several people were indicted.

This hour you'll hear the former head of the EPA's office of Transportation and Air Quality, and other experts, speak about the future of personal mobility.

The program from the Climate One series is called "Exposed: Dieselgate's Impact on the Auto Industry."

"Almost every company has cheated," said Margo Oge. "What was different here was the level of cheating... and the fact that they kept on lying."

Adding chaos in the industry is a Trump administration looking to roll back emissions standards while California and 12 additional states, making up 36% of the auto market, threaten to maintain theirs. The industry might soon regret their "dance with the devil," Oge says.

Edward Niedermeyer says this whole fiasco is "an opportunity to build a better future."

Guests: Alberto Ayala, Air Pollution Control Officer, Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.

Edward Niedermeyer Auto Industry Analyst and Commentator, Autonocast.

Margo T. Oge Former Director, Office of Transportation and Air Quality, U.S. EPA. Author of "Driving the Future."