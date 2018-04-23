Climate One: Dieselgate's Impact on the Auto Industry

Row after row of Volkswagens are parked side by side in Brainerd.
Behind a chain link fence topped by barbed wire, row after row of Volkswagens are parked side by side in Brainerd, Minn., on June 8, 2017. The Volkswagens are part of a massive recall launched by the company to settle allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act. 