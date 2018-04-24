Father drops infant from balcony to firefighter to escape fire

A North St. Paul father dropped his infant daughter from a second-story balcony to a firefighter below as a fire burned in his apartment building.

Assistant Fire Chief Dustin Kalis says both father and daughter are fine, but it was a precarious situation Sunday when the fire broke out. Kalis says there was no time to waste as the father came out on the balcony with the three-month-old baby. He told the father to let her go as he stood by underneath ready to catch the child.

A video shows the infant landing safely in the firefighter's arms. Kalis passed the baby to another firefighter and coached the father down from the balcony.

KSTP-TV resports a candle burning in a first-floor apartment likely started the fire that displaced many tenants.