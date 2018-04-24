A story of apathy in 'Red Clocks'

"Red Clocks" by Leni Zumas Little, Browm

In a new book, author Leni Zumas imagines an America where abortion and in vitro fertilization are illegal, and single women and gay couples are banned from any kind of reproductive assistance or adoption.

In "Red Clocks," people simply don't have the will to fight for reproductive rights anymore and up crop barriers like a "pink wall," which prevents Americans from going to Canada for legal abortions.

MPR News host Kerri Miller spoke to Zumas about "Red Clocks," some of which she based on her own experiences trying to conceive a son as a single mother.

Use the audio player above to listen.