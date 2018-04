What it means to be displaced

"The Displaced," edited by Viet Thanh Nguyen Abrams Press

In the book, "The Displaced," novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen reminds the reader, "These displaced persons are mostly unwanted where they fled from; unwanted where they are ... in refugee camps; and unwanted where they go." Nguyen edited the new collection of essays.

Nguyen and Kao Kalia Yang, who wrote the memoir "The Song Poet," joined MPR News host Kerri Miller to talk about what it means to feel unwanted in your new land.

