Novel connects characters through the magnificent trees they cherish

"The Overstory," by Richard Powers. W. W. Norton & Company

A group of strangers band together to protect the few remaining trees and in the process, find out that the trees are communicating with each other. "The Overstory" is set in a world where, as novelist Richard Powers writes, trees have this to say about humans:

"Your kind never sees us whole. You miss the half of it, and more. There's always as much below ground as above."

