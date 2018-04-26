Woman accuses state Rep. Rod Hamilton of criminal sexual conduct

Updated: 6:30 p.m. | Posted: 1:08 p.m.

State Rep. Rod Hamilton, R-Mountain Lake, was the subject of a police report by a woman who claimed he touched her without her consent.

No criminal charges have been filed against Hamilton.

On April 20, Emily Schlecht filed a criminal sexual conduct report at St. Paul Police headquarters, where she was interviewed by a family and sexual violence investigator, according to a St. Paul police spokesman.

During the interview Schlecht told the investigator that the suspect involved in this case stroked her hair, traced her ear with his finger, kissed her cheek and held her hands and hugged her.

The investigator wrote a report based on the interview, then contacted an attorney with the Ramsey County Attorney's Office. The attorney told the investigator that, based on the information currently available, it did not appear that the elements of a crime were present, according to the police spokesperson, who added that the case remains open.

In an interview with MPR News Thursday, Schlecht said Hamilton had invited her to spend the night at his St. Paul apartment earlier this month to avoid driving in a snowstorm.

She said she thought Hamilton was helping her because she was a survivor of an earlier sexual assault, but as the evening went on she came to believe that he was grooming her for another assault.

"I felt manipulated and I felt extremely betrayed," she said. "And again after my first assault happened I am very clear with people that I don't like to be touched. I don't like affection and I just — it is something that I'm very very clear with people."

Hamilton told the Star Tribune, which first reported the story, that nothing he did was sexual in nature and that he did not kiss her cheek.

Hamilton released a statement Thursday afternoon expressing regret for the effect his actions had on his accuser, saying his intention had been to comfort her as she was going through a difficult time.

"I now understand that my actions, while well-intentioned may be viewed differently by a survivor of sexual assault, and that it may have caused additional pain and hardship. For that I fully apologize," he wrote.

He went on to deny the accusations of sexual assault and said he would cooperate with "any investigation conducted either by law enforcement or the House Human Resources Department."

House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Majority Leader Joyce Peppin issued a statement Thursday afternoon.

"Rep. Rod Hamilton reported to the House Director of Human Resources that he had been accused of sexual assault," it read. "We are suspending his chairmanship and have instructed the House's non-partisan HR department to begin their complaint process per the new House Policy on Discrimination and Harassment."

Two Minnesota lawmakers resigned late last year amid allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

On Wednesday the House finalized a new sexual harassment policy that provides an avenue for people to lodge complaints even if they aren't members of the Legislature or work for the state. Under the policy, results of any ensuing investigations are kept private.