'Sioux Chef' cookbook wins James Beard Award

A cookbook devoted to indigenous foods in Minnesota and the Dakotas has won a prestigious James Beard award.

"The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen," by Sean Sherman and Beth Dooley and published by University of Minnesota Press, won in the American cookbook category. The James Beard Foundation announced its book and media awards on Friday. The annual awards honor contributions to food and dining in the U.S.

Originally from Pine Ridge, South Dakota, Sherman, who calls himself the "Sioux Chef," runs a catering business based in Minneapolis, and works as a chef and educator across the country. Co-author Beth Dooley has written several cookbooks focused on Minnesota foods.

"We look at the wild plants that people gathered, we look at the native agriculture in the areas that had agriculture and the seeds that are still out there," Sherman told All Things Considered host Tom Crann in October. Sherman, who is Oglala Lakota, said he focuses on what Native people were eating before European influence.

The James Beard Foundation will announce winners of the chef and restaurant awards May 7.