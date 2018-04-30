In the Dark Season 2: Tried six times for the same crime

In the Dark is back today with its second season. (You may remember In the Dark's first season about the investigation into the Jacob Wetterling kidnapping).

This season looks at the prosecution of a Mississippi man, Curtis Flowers, who's been tried six times for the same crime and the prosecutor who's spent two decades trying to execute him.

The crime is a quadruple murder in the small town of Winona, Mississippi. On July 16, 1996, four employees at a furniture store were found shot in the head, execution style.

Investigators soon turned their focus on Flowers, who worked at the furniture store for a few days. Prosecutors say he had a motive, but they don't have any good evidence: no witnesses, no DNA evidence, no gun.

The team of In the Dark reporters, led by Madeleine Baran, take listeners on a journey to Mississippi to figure out how it's possible for a man to spend 22 years behind bars while defending his innocence before jury after jury.

Watch the trailer here: