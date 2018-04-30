Which state is best for millennials, Wisconsin or Minnesota?

Several U.S. states are competing to attract skilled millennials to their cities. According to the Pew Research Center, millennials are the largest generation in the U.S. labor force, and every state wants them.

Last fall, Gov. Scott Walker made a bid for millennials when he launched a $7 million ad campaign designed to bring millennials from Chicago. And in Minnesota there are campaigns to bring millennials from the tech and healthcare industry. With all this attention, millennials are spoiled for choice, but which state is best for young people. Is it Minnesota, or Wisconsin?

Host Kerri Miller was joined by Bridgit Bowden, a reporter from Wisconsin Public Radio and Matt Lewis the director of Make It MSP.