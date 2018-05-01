Westminster Town Hall Forum: Steve Schmidt

Steve Schmidt is a political strategist and public relations executive who was an advisor to President George W. Bush and served as the top strategist for the president's re-election campaign.

In 2008, he was the senior advisor to the John McCain presidential campaign.

He is a co-founder of the Center for Political Communication at the University of Delaware and serves as a political analyst on MSNBC.

Schmidt is a vice president at Edelman, a global communications marketing firm where he advises politicians and business executives on technology, telecommunications, financial services, energy, health care, and more.

Schmidt speaks May 1, 2018 at the Westminster Town Hall Forum at Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Minneapolis.